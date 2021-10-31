Schools, law enforcement prepared for gun violence, working to prevent it

“Any mention that there might be some act of violence at a school, we have an investigator assigned, we get school resource officers involved, and we look at it quickly and closely to determine whether or not there is something actionable there and get to the origin of it as best we can,” Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Whether a threat is legitimate or not, the sheriff’s office sends additional officers to the schools to assist. “Dependent on what the threat is, we may have additional personnel following up throughout the week, maybe even longer than that,” Brown said.

All Catawba County Schools resource officers go through solo active shooter and mass threat training, according to Lt. Eric Page. They also do scenario-based training each summer.

“Prior to Columbine, the mindset was pull back, wait for SWAT and additional support, then you go in and get the shooter,” Page said. “After Columbine, they learned there is too many lives being lost while we are waiting on that. … The solo active shooter training teaches (officers) to respond, find the shooter or the threat and neutralize it themselves. Ideally, you want multiple people, but a lot of times that’s not going to be the case.”