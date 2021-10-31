Schools, law enforcement prepared for gun violence, working to prevent it

Keeping teachers and students safe from gun violence relies on prevention and preparation.
Schools are constantly preparing for threats and working to stop them before they happen, according to Catawba County school leaders and law enforcement.
The threat is ever present. Recent shootings at schools in North Carolina make that clear.
On Sept. 1, a student was shot and killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Only a few days earlier, a student survived after being shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. On Sept. 28, a gun was found at Garinger High School in Charlotte after a shooting was reported near the school that morning.
Last week, Alexander County Schools brought in additional law officers after an online discussion among students about school shootings.
On Tuesday, administrators at Hickory High School found a pocket knife on a student during a search for contraband.
To prevent situations like that in Catawba County, schools train staff members to address mental health and social needs of students, help staffers learn how to react in crisis situations and teach students social and emotional skills.
Law enforcement also plays a role. Preventing threats from entering a school is the No. 1 priority for law enforcement, but if authorities ever do face a tragic event, they are ready to act, Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said.
Addressing mental health, training staff
Catawba County Schools has placed a focus on mental health for several years, according to Director of Student Services Maria Ballard.
The school reviews the protocols and plans with faculty and staff members at least twice a year and focuses on the mental health of students. That focus could prevent a crisis.
“One of the most effective preventative measures we can do as a school system is to teach our students the necessary social-emotional skills to help them be successful in school and in life,” Ballard said.
Catawba County Schools wants to meet the mental needs of students by training teachers in social-emotional learning, she said.
Student services personnel, school administrators and teacher representatives from each school participated in an eight-hour, youth-mental-health aid course. The course focuses on ways to help students between the ages of 12 and 18 who are struggling with mental health issues or addiction.
“The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations,” Ballard said.
Personnel who are certified in suicide prevention train others throughout the district, as well.
Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools both use the Second Step program. “The program teaches students valuable social-emotional skills such as how to process strong emotions, make good decisions, create strong friendships and avoid or de-escalate conflict,” Ballard said. “The middle school curriculum includes a unit on bullying and harassment.”
All students in Catawba County Schools have access to licensed mental health therapists at school through Kintegra Health and Support, Inc. “Giving students the ability to receive professional mental health therapy during the school day removes many barriers that may prevent a student from therapy outside of school, including time and cost,” Ballard said.
Hickory Public Schools also has licensed in-school therapists at each school through Kintegra Health, said Beverly Snowden, Hickory Public Schools director of communications.
Catawba County and Hickory schools have anonymous tip lines for students and faculty to report possible threats.
Preventing, but preparing
If there are threats, local law enforcement takes on the investigation.
Capt. Thad Scronce said the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office investigates an average of 15 threats at Catawba County Schools each school year. Those threats can be made in different forms, including social media posts, messages written on school walls and word of mouth.
“Any mention that there might be some act of violence at a school, we have an investigator assigned, we get school resource officers involved, and we look at it quickly and closely to determine whether or not there is something actionable there and get to the origin of it as best we can,” Capt. Aaron Turk said.
Whether a threat is legitimate or not, the sheriff’s office sends additional officers to the schools to assist. “Dependent on what the threat is, we may have additional personnel following up throughout the week, maybe even longer than that,” Brown said.
All Catawba County Schools resource officers go through solo active shooter and mass threat training, according to Lt. Eric Page. They also do scenario-based training each summer.
“Prior to Columbine, the mindset was pull back, wait for SWAT and additional support, then you go in and get the shooter,” Page said. “After Columbine, they learned there is too many lives being lost while we are waiting on that. … The solo active shooter training teaches (officers) to respond, find the shooter or the threat and neutralize it themselves. Ideally, you want multiple people, but a lot of times that’s not going to be the case.”
Scronce said several patrol officers participate in the training. “We are constantly taking steps to improve our training and making our folks more proficient,” Page said.
School resource officers offer another level of protection.
The Hickory Police Department provides resource officers to Hickory Public Schools and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office provides resource officers to Catawba County Schools.
One school resource officer is assigned to each of Catawba County Schools’ high schools and middle schools. Five elementary officers rotate among the elementary schools. There are four officers assigned to Hickory Public Schools. There is one resource officer at each middle school, one at Hickory High School and one at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.
The Hickory Police Department works with the schools to go over safety protocols at the beginning of the school year and helps with active shooter drills, according to Lt. Scott Hildebrand, who is in charge of resource officers serving at Hickory Public Schools.
School resource officers not only patrol the school to make sure that physical safety precautions are being met, they also build relationships with students and focus on being mentors. They try to stay in constant contact with students by being present in the hallways during class changes and in the cafeterias during lunch. Sometimes they visit classrooms, Hildebrand said.
Scronce said when officers are assigned to a school they are encouraged to get to know the students and staff members. Building trust with the students helps them feel more comfortable coming forward with information of possible threats.
“Those students will report straight to the officer as opposed to going to school admin or counselors. The officers will take action to start looking into that threat right then. Having that relationship with students is a big help,” Scronce said.
Brown said having an officer on campus deters threats.
“It’s not a soft target if you have law enforcement there and they (shooters) don’t know where that law enforcement is in that school,” he said.
Deputy Chief Brian Kelly said the sheriff’s office cannot share all the plans for protecting students and teachers in the schools. He said authorities don’t want the bad guys to have that information. He said there is a plan in place across the entire county in case there is an active shooter.
“We’ve taken a lot of time with the sheriff’s office, all the police departments, the county school system and the city school systems … we have come up with a plan agreed upon that would be our response to an incident of mass violence at an education campus,” Turk said.
Part of preventing school shootings and preparing for those situations includes teaching educators and staffers what to do.
Sheriff’s officers do daily security checks. Resource officers go around each school to check doors, hallways and the property for any open door or unsecured area, Turk said.