Schools in Catawba County see a decrease in active COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, there were 79 total active COVID-19 cases in students, faculty and staff throughout Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools. All three districts have seen a slight decrease in active cases over the last week.

Catawba County Schools reported 341 students and 22 faculty members in quarantine or isolation as of Friday. The total number of quarantines and isolations for students, faculty and staff has decreased by 130 since Oct. 1. Catawba County Schools currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19 in students, faculty and staff, which is a decrease of 28 cases from the week before.

Newton-Conover City Schools went from 71 students, faculty and staff in quarantine or isolation to 43 in quarantine or isolation, as of Friday. The district currently has 10 active cases in students, faculty and staff. The week before, there were 11 active cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Hickory Public Schools reported seven active cases in students and three active cases in faculty and staff. The week before, there were 11 active cases in students and three active cases in faculty and staff. As of Friday, there were 79 quarantines in students and one faculty or staff member in quarantine. The week before, there were 93 students and two faculty and staff members in quarantine.

