Schools cancel in-person learning; students will attend class virtually Thursday

All three school systems in Catawba County will operate remotely Thursday due to the forecasted ice and freezing rain.

Catawba County Schools announced on Facebook that Thursday will be a remote learning day for staff and students, and QUEST will be closed. If not experiencing power issues, teachers should post assignments by 9 a.m. and students are expected to complete assignments.

Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools made similar announcements on their website. Students will not be penalized if they experience power issues. Newton schools also announced that Kid Connection will also be closed tomorrow.

Other closures

Catawba County government facilities, parks, and libraries will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Facilities that normally open at 10 a.m. or later will operate on their usual schedule.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Hickory Metro Convention Center will operate from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 18. Individuals scheduled between 7-10 a.m. will be able to come anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to be worked in for their vaccinations.

To reschedule a vaccination appointment, call 828-695-6650 beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

Meals on Wheels of Catawba County has cancelled meal deliveries for Thursday due to potentially unsafe road conditions. Meal recipients or volunteers who have questions may call 828-695-5610 for more information.