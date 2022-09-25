School to celebrate 100 years of football

HICKORY — The Hickory High Athletic Boosters and Hickory High School will sponsor a special tailgate event in celebration of 100 years of football for the HHS Tornadoes on Friday, Sept. 30.

Prior to the kick-off home game against St. Stephens High at 7:30 p.m., the tailgate event, which is open to the community, is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m., and will be held in the breezeway next to the gym. All former Hickory High athletes, coaches and families are extended a special invitation to this celebration.

All participants are requested to bring their own tailgate dinners, if desired, and the HHS Athletic Boosters will provide water and desserts for everyone.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase. The Boosters' parking lot will be reserved for "Booster Parking Pass" holders, only.

Celebrating with Hickory High athletes representing several generations will be the highlight of this event as everyone shares stories, photos, and memories.

Celebrate the Tornado athletic programs of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

For more information about the 100 years of Hickory High football, contact former Tornado football player and booster member Bob Duckworth via email: tornadoduck72@gmail.com .