School system names transportation coordinator

HICKORY — Effective July 5, Kim Sadler will begin her new position as Transportation Coordinator for Hickory Public Schools.

Since 2004, Sadler has served Greenway Public Transportation as the operations supervisor. She was responsible for day-to-day operations, the supervision of all drivers, conducted CDL training, and monitored routes with the scheduling of drivers.

While with Greenway, Sadler also organized special events for transportation, addressed service information including eligibility and resolutions, and she completed inspection of vehicle units.

Additionally, Sadler served Convent Transport for two years — delivering freight in 48 states while maintaining all safety regulations. She also worked with CommScope in the fiber optic cable division from 1996 to 2002.

“I am excited for this opportunity with Hickory Public Schools,” said Sadler.

“I look forward to getting to know the drivers and working with the schools. I feel the best part of the job will be supporting the students and their families. I want to make their ride to and from school safe and seamless,” she said.

According to HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor, Sadler’s experience in the transportation industry is key to her new role with the school system.

“We are pleased that Ms. Sadler will be joining us as she brings solid transportation and supervisory skills to her new role. Our number one priority is the safety of our students, and Ms. Sadler joins our team in valuing that priority. We welcome her to Hickory Public Schools,” said Taylor.

A native of Hickory, Sadler attended North Carolina Central University in Durham. Sadler enjoys spending time with her family and experiencing new adventures through travel.