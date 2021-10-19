School system hires director of operations, maintenance

A native of Greer, S.C., Cox earned his Bachelor of Science (graduating cum laude) in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. He also earned two post-graduate degrees, with a Master of Science in Environmental Health Engineering from the University of Texas (Austin) and a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Cox has served as the president of the Catawba and Central Piedmont chapters of the National Society of Professional Engineers and as state director for the S.C. Society of Professional Engineers. He is a member of several professional organizations and participates in local civic service including Kiwanis and the American Legion.

Married to Lisa, they are residents of Hickory and the parents of two adult daughters.

“After driving to work in South Carolina for a decade, this opportunity to serve our hometown with Hickory Public Schools offers me the chance to help make a difference for our children — so they can do their best for a world that I know needs them. I possess a passion for supporting teachers and principals while helping to engage our community. I am very excited about joining Hickory Public Schools, a district with a sterling reputation," Cox said.

“We are looking forward to Tony Cox joining Hickory Public Schools,” said Superintendent Taylor. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that we believe will enhance our district in multiple ways.”