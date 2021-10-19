School system hires director of operations, maintenance

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools announces that Anthony "Tony" Cox has been selected as the Director of Operations and Maintenance for the school district, effective immediately.
Reporting directly to HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor, Cox will be responsible for the district’s facility operations, maintenance, construction, and renovation, including all buildings and improvements, grounds, utilities, equipment, and mechanical/electrical systems.
While developing strategy for improvement in such areas as emergency response and energy management plans, Cox will develop and monitor the annual budget for assigned departments as he covers energy conservation, inspection reports and securing production in accordance with local/state/federal guidelines.
Cox's background includes 39 years of operations management experience founded upon a 22-year military career in the U.S. Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps. He served 12 tours of naval duty while managing large base and region-wide support services, facilities, construction, environmental and energy programs across seven states, Europe and the Pacific and Indian oceans. Cox also led as the Emergency Response Incident Commander, earning multiple Navy Productivity Awards.
Retiring as a commander for the U.S. Navy, Cox discovered service to education as his next career move, accumulating 16 years as an education executive for public schools in North Carolina and South Carolina. As the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer for Rock Hill Schools (South Carolina) for 10 years, he also served as the district’s Chief Finance Officer operating a $172 million operating budget. Prior to joining Rock Hill, Cox served as Assistant Superintendent for Operations with Burke County Public Schools and with Catawba County Public Schools.
A native of Greer, S.C., Cox earned his Bachelor of Science (graduating cum laude) in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. He also earned two post-graduate degrees, with a Master of Science in Environmental Health Engineering from the University of Texas (Austin) and a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.
Cox has served as the president of the Catawba and Central Piedmont chapters of the National Society of Professional Engineers and as state director for the S.C. Society of Professional Engineers. He is a member of several professional organizations and participates in local civic service including Kiwanis and the American Legion.
Married to Lisa, they are residents of Hickory and the parents of two adult daughters.
“After driving to work in South Carolina for a decade, this opportunity to serve our hometown with Hickory Public Schools offers me the chance to help make a difference for our children — so they can do their best for a world that I know needs them. I possess a passion for supporting teachers and principals while helping to engage our community. I am very excited about joining Hickory Public Schools, a district with a sterling reputation," Cox said.
“We are looking forward to Tony Cox joining Hickory Public Schools,” said Superintendent Taylor. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that we believe will enhance our district in multiple ways.”