School social worker honored for service

HICKORY — Vanessa Linebarger, a social worker at St. Stephens Elementary, was surprised during a virtual staff meeting on Tuesday by being awarded the Children’s Protection Award. Matthew Stover, Catawba County Schools superintendent, and Linebarger's husband, Grover, were in on the surprise.
Each year, the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center honors an individual, community group or business whose efforts have reduced family stress and improved the quality of family life, thereby reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect in Catawba County. Normally, this award is presented in the spring at a special event, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Linebarger has devoted 34 years of her life in community service helping children. She has put in the long hours, targeted effort and intricate thought necessary to help her school get to the point that all students get free breakfast and lunch so they can focus on learning. When the students leave for the weekend, if they need or want, they leave with a bag filled with food so they can focus on learning when they get back.
Many of the key initiatives that are now in place were spearheaded by Linebarger, or she had a crucial hand in the collective effort.
Representatives of Linebarger's school said she "holds people accountable. Vanessa always endears herself to people through her genuine care for them. They might not like what she has to say, but it’s what needs to be heard. They might not like what she’s doing, but it’s what needs to be done. And when the dust settles, they know she is still on their side. Schools should be student-centered and focused on learning, and time and time again she allows us to do just that. She will knock on many doors until she finds the right help.
"Not only has she had an active role in improving the quality of life for the families of the school, but Vanessa has served as a role model to actively change how all the staff now seek to provide these services for others."
The CAPC advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma.
