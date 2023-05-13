NEWTON — Amy Phillips, school nurse at Oxford and Webb A. Murray elementary schools, was recently named the recipient of the Jo Ann Spees Youth Advocacy Award, presented by the Catawba County Council on Adolescents. The award was presented during a breakfast ceremony.

The JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award was established in 2014 in honor of JoAnn Spees, former executive director and one of the founders of the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, Inc.

The award honors the individual, community, group, or business whose efforts have promoted healthy lifestyles and empowered youth to make healthy life choices so that they can reach their full potential.

Phillips, who has served as a school nurse for Catawba County Schools for over 17 years, is an advocate for students and parents who works to ensure families are connected with needed resources. She recently began a program at Oxford Elementary called “Grandparents Cafe” to provide support for grandparents raising their grandchildren. This initiative provides dinner, babysitting, and activities for students while their grandparents participate in a support group led by various community members and community support agencies.

Notes Oxford Principal Rene Spry, “Amy noticed a problem and went above and beyond the job of school nurse to provide support for our families. She is very deserving of this honor, and we are so proud of her."