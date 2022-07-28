School leaders, law enforcement talk shooters, safety with the public in Hickory

When 19 children and two adults were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas in May, Brock Long said he and his wife, Mandi, felt called to action.

The result was the Community Safety Summit at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory on Wednesday. At least 200 people attended.

“I spent my whole career in emergency management, disaster preparedness, response recovery and I’ve seen horrific events,” Long, the former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, said. “After the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, my wife and I had a discussion over a cup of coffee. We felt a nudge from the Holy Spirit that we’ve got to do our part to help keep people safe. The missing link in all of this is we have to build a culture of preparedness.”

Police chiefs and safety experts, answered questions posed by audience members concerning acts of violence in schools and churches.

Questions from audience members and responses from the safety panel have been edited for length and clarity.

How can a parent support their child’s school?

Long: You have to get involved. The first question is, do you actually have a plan? When's the last time it's actually been looked at or training has occurred? It’s OK to start asking those questions.

My kids started here at Oakwood Elementary. I would sit down with the principal and we would go over different things. When they change tactics, half the parents were throwing up their arms and getting ticked off about it, without understanding what the purpose of these tactics are.

For example, in elementary schools everybody wants to take their kids to their classroom for a while. And after a while, there's a few parents that just continue to take their kids into that classroom. It's hard for the school to keep up with who's coming in and out. At some point, the schools have to put processes in place to make sure that the facility's secure and they know who's in there at all times, so that the staff can challenge an adult that they know doesn't belong there.

Also if you see doors propped open at schools go ahead and shut them. Take the action. Be part of the solution. Ask how you can get involved.

How often does the Hickory Police Department work with Hickory Public Schools?

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant: When we see tragic incidents, like Uvalde, happen, we're talking even more. We're constantly talking.

We're in the schools, we're training in the schools through the summer and on workdays. I won’t get into any plans, but we have plans and they're not cookie-cutter. They're flexible, because not all situations are alike.

Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor: I'll do my best not to get emotional. I think of the safety and well-being of your children, I carry that weight every day when I get up in the morning, in the wintertime when the weather is snowy or with the conversations we're having right here.

I’m responsible for the safety of the lives of 3,000 students, and almost 1,000 adults, and I take that very seriously. We have plans in place. We teach behind locked doors. We have single points of entry. I don't have all the answers.

I hope you will see, last fall when I made the decision to put metal detectors at football games and basketball games, that was done to keep your children safe. That was done to keep you safe. We are constantly looking for ways to make our schools safer.

How should church members with concealed weapons, who are actively confronting an active shooter situation, interact with police when they arrive on scene?

Whisnant: When we respond to an active shooter situation, it is going to be chaotic, confusing for everybody, especially for law enforcement. So what we want is hands up. Let us see empty hands and do what law enforcement officers say without hesitation. That's what we expect. Anything different from that, then I will just tell you that we are trained in an active shooter situation to get there quickly and stop the threat. If we perceive a threat, or misperceive a threat, that's the response we're going to have in that situation.