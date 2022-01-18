School canceled or virtual Wednesday; ice still a risk

The city of Conover is opening its offices two hours later on Wednesday, City Clerk Stephanie Watson said.

The city of Hickory is opening as usual on Wednesday, with City Hall opening at 8:30 a.m., the city said in a press release. The city’s libraries will also open on a regular schedule Wednesday, opening at 9 a.m. Hickory’s trash pickup is running normally.

Henry Fork River Park, Neill Clark Recreation Park, Rotary-Geitner Park and Kiwanis Park will stay closed until further notice, the city said.

The city plans to continue clearing secondary and residential roads on Wednesday when temperatures rise.

Greenway Public Transit will operate on a three-hour delay on Wednesday. Because of that delay, Catawba County’s Seniors Morning Out sites will be closed Wednesday, the county said in a release.

Meals on Wheels of Catawba County will not operate on Wednesday due to the condition of some roads.

Catawba County government offices and facilities, including county parks, will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the county. Any county facilities or services that normally open after 10:00 a.m. will open at their usual time.