School canceled or virtual Wednesday; ice still a risk

Schools and government services continue to be affected by the snow and ice brought in by Sunday’s winter storm.
Catawba County Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, due to icy road conditions. There will be no remote learning on Wednesday. There will be an optional teacher workday for staff, starting on a three-hour delay, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said.
There is a possibility that Catawba County Schools will do remote learning on Thursday or Friday, but a decision had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon, Jordan said.
Hickory Public Schools will also be closed for students on Wednesday. It will be an optional teacher workday starting on a three-hour delay, Hickory Public Schools Director of Communications Beverly Snowden said.
Newton-Conover City Schools is holding a remote learning day on Wednesday. Kid Connection will open at 9 a.m. at North Newton Elementary School only, Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson said.
Caldwell County Schools will also hold a remote learning day Wednesday.
Catawba County Schools moved its district spelling bee from Friday to Jan. 28.
The city of Conover is opening its offices two hours later on Wednesday, City Clerk Stephanie Watson said.
The city of Hickory is opening as usual on Wednesday, with City Hall opening at 8:30 a.m., the city said in a press release. The city’s libraries will also open on a regular schedule Wednesday, opening at 9 a.m. Hickory’s trash pickup is running normally.
Henry Fork River Park, Neill Clark Recreation Park, Rotary-Geitner Park and Kiwanis Park will stay closed until further notice, the city said.
The city plans to continue clearing secondary and residential roads on Wednesday when temperatures rise.
Greenway Public Transit will operate on a three-hour delay on Wednesday. Because of that delay, Catawba County’s Seniors Morning Out sites will be closed Wednesday, the county said in a release.
Meals on Wheels of Catawba County will not operate on Wednesday due to the condition of some roads.
Catawba County government offices and facilities, including county parks, will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the county. Any county facilities or services that normally open after 10:00 a.m. will open at their usual time.
The Blackburn Convenience Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday after being closed Monday and Tuesday due to weather conditions. The Bethany Church Road and Oxford convenience centers will be open Wednesday following their usual schedules, the release said.
The town of Long View will open under regular hours on Wednesday at 8 a.m., said James Cozart, the finances and human resources director.
With snow and ice thawing Tuesday and refreezing overnight, dangerous conditions may exist on some roads, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.
“These conditions are when we typically see higher-speed crashes occur,” he said. “A driver may gain confidence — thus increasing speed — on a section of road that seems dry and clear but quickly is caught off guard by an area of ice in a shady spot or curve.”
Drivers should go slow and keep a larger-than-usual distance between themselves and the car in front of them, Swagger said.