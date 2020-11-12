School buildings closed; county declares state of emergency

All three school systems in Catawba County will not open school buildings to students today due to heavy rain and flooding in the area over the past 36 hours.

Catawba County Schools announced in a Facebook post that students will use Thursday as a remote learning day, and teachers should have assignments posted online by 9:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Public Schools also announced that their schools will operate remotely on Thursday, according to the school system website.

Newton-Conover City Schools announced on Facebook that Thursday will be an optional workday for staff.

Catawba County also declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions, according to a press release.

The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected, unincorporated areas of the county, according to the release.