School board chairman leads statewide organization

LENOIR — Caldwell County Schools Board of Education Chairman Darrell Pennell has been sworn in as president of the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA). The swearing-in ceremony was held earlier this month at the NCSBA 53rd Annual Conference in Greensboro.

“I am honored to hold this statewide position,” Pennell said. “I think it is a unique opportunity to represent Caldwell County Schools, while continuing to provide resources and support to all school districts in North Carolina.”

Presented at the conference was the entire new slate of NCSBA officers that will serve a one-year term. Pennell completed his service as president-elect on the board of directors and during this time, had the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s mission and goals.

“I have become more aware of what the organization does and look forward to this new leadership role,” Pennell said.

He added that the state association officially ended its support of the National School Board Association and has become a charter member of a new organization entitled the Consortium of State School Boards Association (COSSBA), a non-partisan national alliance for supporting state school boards. Currently, 22 states are members and more are expected to join, according to Pennell.

As a Caldwell County Schools Board of Education member for more than 10 years, Pennell has served as chairman of the board since 2011.

The NCSBA board of directors establishes the mission and goals for the association and ensures that activities and programs remain focused on these goals. In addition, the officers and directors are the personal communication link between their regions and the association.