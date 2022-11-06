 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarships offered through DAR Academic Works

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, announced that scholarship opportunities worth $1,500 to $5,000 are available through DAR Academic Works, an online (only) scholarship platform.

DAR offers 24 national scholarship opportunities for graduating high school students, college undergraduates, and graduates.

The application website is open now through Jan. 31, 2023.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and must be able to provide proof of their citizenship in their application.

Applicants must plan to attend or be currently enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States.

Applicants who are United States citizens and currently living abroad may apply for national scholarships, however, they must plan to attend an accredited college or university in the United States.

Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and submit the requested information via the online application platform, by the deadline to be considered. No exceptions.

To begin the application process, go to “DAR Academic Works”: https://dar.academicworks.com

