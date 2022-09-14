Scholarship program provides additional support at CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been awarded a grant through the member-funded State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation to provide scholarships for up to 30 local students.

SECU Foundation introduced the SECU Bridge to Career Program in 2018 to help students seeking to obtain careers with sustainable wages in their local communities. Administered by each college, the initiative focuses on assisting individuals with finding vocational and job placement opportunities through eligible training programs that lead to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials.

“We’d like to thank the State Employees’ Credit Union for sponsoring scholarships for North Carolina’s community colleges, especially for CVCC, in helping to expand the workforce in North Carolina,” said Robin Cornett, CVCC’s Dean of Health Education. “These scholarship monies are very important to students who may be unemployed or underemployed to help them earn credentials in leading to good paying jobs.”

Scholarship funding will be applied to educational expenses and other expenditures associated with their program of study through CVCC’s workforce development program.

“This scholarship program is an essential piece of SECU Foundation’s scholarship offerings, filling the gap with support for individuals seeking a job in a high-demand trade industry or enhancing their education with new skills to advance their career,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “North Carolina has an excellent community college system, and we are proud to work together with state educators to help North Carolinians work toward a better future. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our congratulations to these recipients.”

To be considered for this scholarship, an individual must meet the following qualifications: be a U.S. citizen and a North Carolina resident; be in one of the following target groups: unemployment insurance claimants, unemployed or underemployed adults, military veterans and spouses, or a member of the NC National Guard. (NOTE: Underemployed will be defined as individuals earning 200% below the federal poverty level at $25,520/year. Preference will be given to students with limited or no access to financial aid from other programs); be enrolled in a short-term training program 96-hours or more that leads to a state-regulated or industry-recognized credential that is offered through Continuing Education; and not be a director, employee or family member of an employee.

With the combined commitments for the SECU Bridge to Career and “People Helping People” Community College Scholarship programs, SECU Foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals over $1.6 million annually.

For more information on the SECU Bridge to Careers Program, contact Kristin Wright, CVCC’s Coordinator for Customized Training, via email at kswright@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4297.