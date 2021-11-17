Scholarship fund helps foster kids explore music

HICKORY — The Hickory Music Factory's Betty Cline Scholarship Fund raised more than $3,000 online recently for free music lessons for foster children.

HMF has partnered with Sipes Orchard Home to provide lessons in drums, guitar, vocals, piano and more as a way of giving these kids an opportunity to explore music. Music is a wonderful tool for self expression and confidence building and is a proven source of therapy for kids of all ages.

Betty Cline died in December 2019 and was the mother of HMF's co-founder Rick Cline. Her mother, Lizzie-Kate had a sister that was given up for adoption at a young age due to financial hardships on the family. This separation was traumatizing for Betty's mother. As a result, Betty Cline always had a soft spot for foster children.

Thanks to this scholarship, HMF will be able to provide music lessons to foster kids for years to come. HMF also provides scholarships based on merit or financial need such as the Mark Weaver and Steven Parker Gullett scholarships. For more information on how to donate to these scholarships visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com or call 828-308-5659.