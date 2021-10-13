 Skip to main content
Schizophrenia, medications to be focus of sessions
HICKORY — Everyone is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about schizophrenia and the medications used to treat it.

VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Schizophrenia: Psychosis: Can this be real?” and “The Many Faces of Antipsychotic Medications.” The first class will be at 10 a.m. and the second class will be at 11 a.m.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

