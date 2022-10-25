Scarecrow Hollow is worth trip to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in nearby Belmont

I like to explore distant lands and cultures. I also like to experience destinations not far from home like the other day when my daytrip excursion led me to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, about an hour drive from Hickory.

Over the years, I have visited the botanical garden a number of times as a guest, as well as an art instructor, so I have been familiar with the beautiful grounds, the plants and fountains, that attract visitors and insects alike. This time, I was curious about Scarecrow Hollow, an outdoor exhibit of scarecrows created by members of the community.

While scarecrows are synonymous with Halloween, they have a global history of scaring birds in gardens and fields throughout the growing season to prevent crop loss or damage. I always enjoy seeing these humanoid creations and find them rather friendly instead of scary. Therefore, it was indeed a pleasure to see how various folks had transformed their imagination into a variety of scarecrows ranging from the colorful “Mad Hatter” to the cheerful “Cephas the Fisherman,” and the “Queen of Hearts.”

A follow-up stroll through the garden revealed lots of late summer and autumn bloomers, and I especially delighted in the masses of angelonias along the Canal Garden, the perfume of the fragrant tea olive tree and the bumblebees that buzzed on the goldenrod, princess feathers, and copious other blooms.

The garden is also home to beehives, and during a conversation with a staffer, I learned that Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden prides itself in being an all-natural garden. Therefore, staff only uses organic deer and wildlife repellents, which includes spraying with coyote urine. Since commercially grown plants treated with neonicotinoids and other pesticides adversely affect honeybees, I was glad to hear that the garden’s honey is likely not contaminated with any of these chemicals.

Before leaving, I spent ample time in the orchid conservatory, admiring the gorgeous flowers and taking lots of pictures. And I voted for my two favorite scarecrows. Next time I visit, I may follow a garden trail to the Carolina Thread Trail for a longer hike along the banks of Lake Wylie, and I know the upcoming Christmas light display at the garden will be worthy of another trip.

To add a little cultural component before driving home, I stopped at Lidl, a German grocery store, in Gastonia and treated myself to some German and other European goodies. It was a well-rounded, enjoyable trip that did not require a long drive, flight, or spending the night in a hotel, much less packing a bag. I appreciate a great destination close to home.

Scarecrow Hollow will be on display until Sunday, and the Holiday in the garden event is scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.