Saturday showing of Disney's 'Frozen' has been postponed

The Newton Performing Arts Center’s interactive showing of the Disney movie “Frozen” is postponed. The event was scheduled for Saturday, but will now be held on Feb. 5, Office Manager Kelcie Bagley said.

The movie will have two showings at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 5. Photos with characters Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf will be available with tickets. Pre-sale tickets are $12 and tickets purchased at the door will be $14. Tickets for children 2 and younger are $3. A $6 activity pack will be available for purchase at the door. Patrons are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character and to show up an hour early to take photos with the characters.