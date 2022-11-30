Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — As a special part of the Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion, the Hiddenite Center invites the public to enjoy a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2–5 p.m.

This family friendly event will be held at The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is $5. Ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP or register online at hiddenitearts.org so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit.

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be open and filled with lights, decorations, and sounds of the season embracing this year’s theme, “Home for the Holidays.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery located on the second floor of The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets and hot cocoa.