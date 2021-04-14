Sand & Clay Spay & Neuter Project for cats

HICKORY — Cat overpopulation is a serious problem nationwide, including Catawba County. County shelters and rescue organizations see thousands of unwanted cats and kittens surrendered annually.
Once a female cat, as young as 5 months, becomes pregnant, she can have as many as five litters of kittens per year. An unneutered male cat can impregnate countless females. The only way this cycle can be prevented is by spaying females and neutering male cats.
The Sand & Clay Spay & Neuter Project is being funded by the generosity of a local donor. Through this ongoing project, qualified low-income individuals and families can receive no-cost spay/neuter surgery for their pet cat or kitten (3 months or older) at the Foothills Spay/Neuter Clinic at Humane Society of Catawba County. To qualify, individuals must be residents of Catawba County and must provide proof of low-income status (Medicaid card, SNAP card, SSI/Disability, etc.).
Registration is required and will take place in person on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at HSCC, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory. Surgery dates during May will be scheduled at this first registration date on a first-come basis. Future registration dates will be announced when scheduled.
Applicants must provide proof of Catawba County residency and low-income status at registration. Registration will be a “drive through” process, and applicants are requested to remain in their vehicles. Presurgical instructions will be given at this time.
In addition, applicants will need to bring proof of current rabies vaccination, as required by law. If the cat(s) or kitten(s) do not have a current rabies vaccination, HSCC will administer the vaccine at the time of surgery for a $10 fee. This fee must be paid at Saturday’s registration by cash, credit/debit card, or check.
This project is limited to socialized pet cats and kittens. Feral/community cats are not eligible.
For more information, contact HSCC at erin@catawbahumane.org or call 828-464-8878.