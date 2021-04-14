Sand & Clay Spay & Neuter Project for cats

HICKORY — Cat overpopulation is a serious problem nationwide, including Catawba County. County shelters and rescue organizations see thousands of unwanted cats and kittens surrendered annually.

Once a female cat, as young as 5 months, becomes pregnant, she can have as many as five litters of kittens per year. An unneutered male cat can impregnate countless females. The only way this cycle can be prevented is by spaying females and neutering male cats.

The Sand & Clay Spay & Neuter Project is being funded by the generosity of a local donor. Through this ongoing project, qualified low-income individuals and families can receive no-cost spay/neuter surgery for their pet cat or kitten (3 months or older) at the Foothills Spay/Neuter Clinic at Humane Society of Catawba County. To qualify, individuals must be residents of Catawba County and must provide proof of low-income status (Medicaid card, SNAP card, SSI/Disability, etc.).

Registration is required and will take place in person on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at HSCC, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory. Surgery dates during May will be scheduled at this first registration date on a first-come basis. Future registration dates will be announced when scheduled.