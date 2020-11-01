Salvation Army to take lead on warming stations this year

As the weather grows cold, nonprofit leaders have been planning for how to shelter the homeless while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There was some concern about how that would be accomplished this year.

In past years, various organizations, in particular churches, have offered a place for homeless people to get out of the cold between 4 and 10 p.m.

However, volunteerism has taken a hit during the pandemic.

Hickory Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said many volunteers are older and in the high-risk group for the virus.

At the soup kitchen alone, he said volunteer hours have fallen by at least 500 hours each month during the pandemic.

“I would say that most nonprofits that rely on volunteer help are struggling in that department and we see the warming stations as the same,” Pearce said.

A plan, however, has been developed to provide those accommodations.

The Salvation Army will use its staff and serve as the sole warming station.

Salvation Army Resident Director Logan Quinney said the plan now is to have the warming station in the chapel building.