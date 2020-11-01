Salvation Army to take lead on warming stations this year

As the weather grows cold, nonprofit leaders have been planning for how to shelter the homeless while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There was some concern about how that would be accomplished this year.
In past years, various organizations, in particular churches, have offered a place for homeless people to get out of the cold between 4 and 10 p.m.
However, volunteerism has taken a hit during the pandemic.
Hickory Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said many volunteers are older and in the high-risk group for the virus.
At the soup kitchen alone, he said volunteer hours have fallen by at least 500 hours each month during the pandemic.
“I would say that most nonprofits that rely on volunteer help are struggling in that department and we see the warming stations as the same,” Pearce said.
A plan, however, has been developed to provide those accommodations.
The Salvation Army will use its staff and serve as the sole warming station.
Salvation Army Resident Director Logan Quinney said the plan now is to have the warming station in the chapel building.
After 10 p.m., if the temperature outside is below freezing, they will give the homeless cots and allow them to sleep in the dining room overnight as they have done in the past.
Quinney said around 30 people could probably stay in the warming station and between 16 and 20 could be accommodated overnight in the dining room with social distancing requirements in place.
He said there are eight staff members available to help with the accommodations for the homeless.
“We might have to expand but I think … we can adequately handle it is as of now,” Quinney said.
Like other institutions, The Salvation Army is already taking precautions against COVID-19
Some of those measures include temperature checks before entering the building, and the dining times for men and women have been staggered to avoid crowding, Quinney said.
So far no COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified among the homeless, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Quinney said there have been no positive cases confirmed in The Salvation Army shelter.
For more specific information on how to help, call 828-322-8061.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
