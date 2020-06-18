SALT Block Foundation board approves 3-year plan

HICKORY - The SALT Block Foundation (SBF) board of directors recently approved a three-year strategic plan that includes a new mission statement and vision for the SBF.
Going forward, the mission of the SBF will be to continue to provide a quality cultural destination with a vision to create a self-sustaining cultural hub. Strategic goals have been identified which include facility enhancement and access improvement; a focus on board and stakeholder engagement; increased community awareness through strategic marketing and communications, as well as community outreach; financial security and long-term stability. Core beliefs were defined in stewardship, sustainability, collaboration and community, preservation, education, gratitude and quality.
This plan was developed through the efforts of the SBF strategic planning committee, various community leaders, representatives from local government and the executive directors of the resident organizations of the SALT Block. Additional information was gathered from surveys that were distributed to internal and external stakeholders, staff, as well as city and county representatives.
Along with the insight and direction from the 2019-2020 executive committee and board of directors, the yearlong process was completed. The SBF thanks all whom took time to assist with the project which also included volunteers and staff.
Strategic planning committee members include Michael Thomas, 2018-2020 SBF president; Frank Young, 2020-2022 SBF president; Kimberly George, 2016-2018 SBF president; Wayne Powell, SBF board member; Laura Costello, SBF board member; Don Norwood, SBF Building and Grounds Committee member; Kitty Barnes, Catawba County Commissioner; Kathryn Greathouse, Executive Director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County; and Tara Bland, Executive Director of the SALT Block Foundation.
The SALT Block campus was revitalized in the mid-1980s. The campus is home to Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council of Catawba County and Western Piedmont Symphony and showcases one home for Science, Art, Music and Literature Together.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.