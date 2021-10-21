Sales of new book to benefit The Corner Table

"Going Plaid" was named from one of her columns that related the difficulty of replacing plaid loveseats in a world upholstered in gray, beige, white and black.

“Regardless of how the country is divided politically and socially, everyone has shifted to neutral when it comes to interior decoration,” Wilson wrote, and not following the herd can be difficult and expensive.

Several pieces deal with fashions or lack thereof, such as taking cues from Walmart.

“COVID has done that to us. House dresses came into fashion in 2020 because we had few places to go other than the drug store drive-up and Zoom meetings.”

Wilson explores weightier trials too, such as ice storms, slave narratives and war casualties. Interspersed throughout are slices of humor that feel as if you’re chatting over coffee.

Much of her focus is being a transplant from the Midwest.

“I’ve lived in this area for 42 years, but I don’t dare call myself a native. I’m a hybrid with one foot in the South and another in Illinois,” she says.