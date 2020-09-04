Sale of mums, other fall plants helps children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Prevention Council, a volunteer committee that supports the prevention efforts of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County, is now selling mums and other fall plants to support the Erlene Sigmon Fund at www.catawbacountycapc.org/capc/.

You can order these plants online through PayPal or you can print off the order form and mail in your order. Mums, pansies and decorative cabbages will be ready to pick up on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the corner of N.C. 127 North in front of Bargain Hunt from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Erlene Sigmon Fund is named for the late Erlene Sigmon. Following her death in 1990, Sigmon’s family and the Children’s Protection Council started the Erlene Sigmon Fund to honor this long-time volunteer. The fund is supervised by a Catawba County DSS intake specialist and enables child protective workers to respond to such emergencies as special medication for children, clothing, dental care, etc. that have no other source of funding.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect with Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney's office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. You may call the center at 828-465-9296. For more information about the mum sale, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.