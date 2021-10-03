Salary database: Catawba County's top 10 highest paid public employees

Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government officials.
Catawba County pays an average full-time wage of nearly $50,000, according to salary information provided by the county. Competitive pay and benefits bring in the best talent, County Manager Mick Berry said.
Berry is among those employees. Berry manages 1,200 employees and the services provided to the county, he said. He also manages the county’s $300 million budget, he said.
To do that, he uses years of experience and is paid well. His annual salary is $249,900.
“It takes years of professional training, experience and business skills as well as knowledge of the community to successfully run such a large and complex business, and the salary reflects the required skill set,” Berry said.
Berry is the second-highest-paid local government employee in the county, according to information from municipalities and school districts in Catawba County.
Berry’s salary is topped by the pay of Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College. Hinshaw is paid a salary of $294,120.
Garrett Hinshaw
Salary: $294,120
Employer: Catawba Valley Community College
Position: President
Start date: Aug. 6, 2006
Mick Berry
Salary: $249,900
Employer: Catawba County
Position: County manager
Start date: July 5, 2016
Larry Putnam
Salary: $220,008
Employer: CVCC
Position: Executive vice president
Start date: May 1, 2021
Warren Wood
Salary: $218,004
Employer: City of Hickory
Position: City manager
Start date: April 10, 2017
Wes Bunch
Salary: $210,000
Employer: CVCC
Position: Senior vice president of finances and operations
Start date: Nov. 3, 2005
Rodney Miller
Salary: $180,569
Employer: City of Hickory
Position: Deputy city manager, chief financial officer
Start date: June 8, 2015
Matthew Stover
Salary: $174,294
Employer: Catawba County Schools
Position: Superintendent
Start date: July 28, 2000
Mary Furtado
Salary: $173,400
Employer: Catawba County
Position: Deputy county manager
Start date: Dec. 12, 2011
Lloyd (Rick) Beasley
Salary: $163,089
Employer: City of Hickory
Position: Assistant city manager
Start date: Nov. 6, 2017
Bryan Taylor
Salary: $162,500
Employer: Hickory Public Schools
Position: Superintendent
Start date: July 19, 2021
