Sails series continues with country crooners

HICKORY — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, will feature popular country crooners Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters this Friday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

Performing along with Platt, The Honeycutters are Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), and Evan Martin (drums/vocals).

Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair says, “This band does rough-hewn alt/country as good as anyone. There’s heartache, second chances, humor, and those great melodies. And with the band’s new music just hitting the airwaves, we’re excited to welcome them back to Hickory and the Sails Stage.”

The Sails Original Music Series is able to bring musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors, including Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.