HICKORY — The City of Hickory's 2023 Sails Original Music Series will feature renowned singer-songwriter Leon Timbo this week. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

For country-soul singer-songwriter Timbo, music is used as a form of growth and healing. Growing up the son of two pastors in Jacksonville, Florida, music was integrated into his life from the very start, as a way to communicate spiritual experience. At 16, Timbo began singing and by age 20, he began playing the guitar and performing in a serious way, inspired by artists Bill Withers, James Taylor, and Tim Miner.

Timbo’s country sound incorporates equal measures of vintage soul, gospel, folk, R&B, and even modern blues, making for a unique experience that some have described as “transparent soul.”

The Sails Original Music Series offers excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors: Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.