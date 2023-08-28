HICKORY — The City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series returns Friday, Sept. 1, with jazz-rock band Mellow Swells performing at 7 p.m. on The Sails Stage in downtown.

Hailing from the Triangle area of North Carolina, Mellow Swells is known for blasting funk, rock, and intense improvisation to its listeners. The band’s influences range from traditional music all the way to modern funk and pop. Expect to get blasted by some low-end bass, sweaty by some deep grooves, and slapped by soulful vocals and soaring riffs.

“Mellow Swells’ music wildly unfurls into dance-ready rhythms, distorted guitars, and passionate vocals,” said Bob Sinclair, coordinator for the series.

Prior to the concert on Friday, Lenoir-Rhyne University will host a Paint the Town Red Pep Rally at 6:30 p.m. on Union Square to celebrate LR Athletics and prepare for LR’s football season home opener on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The pep rally will include appearances by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, LR President Fred Whitt, Coach Jacobs, and LR Football captains, along with the LR Band and Spirit Team.

“The City of Hickory is proud to support Hickory’s hometown LR Bears and incorporate a pep rally into this exciting downtown event,” said Dana Kaminske, communications and marketing manager for the City of Hickory.

“What a festive way to not only kick off the football season, but also another month of incredible musical performances from the Sails Original Music Series,” she added.

Started in 2012, the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series showcases well-crafted, live music by bringing original music artists to The Sails on the Square. Original music is defined as music that is written or composed by the artist who performs it.

The music series will feature free concerts at 7 p.m. every Friday in September. The band lineup includes Zoe & Cloyd on Sept. 8, Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters on Sept. 15, Rissi Palmer on Sept. 22, and Brother Boys on Sept. 29.

The Sails Original Music Series presents musical entertainment from national and international touring acts with the support of numerous sponsors. Thanks to sponsors Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Metronet, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.