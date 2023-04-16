HICKORY — The City of Hickory's Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this spring and fall, bringing free concerts of live original music under The Sails on the Square. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday evenings in May, June, and September.

Music fans will also enjoy a change of venue for a special Sails Original Music Series concert at the Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Taft Broome Park on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

“The City of Hickory is excited to work with Bob Sinclair Music to present another great season of the Sails Original Music Series in downtown Hickory. This series has become regionally and nationally renowned for featuring incredible original artists from diverse genres,” said Hickory’s Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske. “We look forward to welcoming these talented performers to downtown Hickory, as well as a special event in the Ridgeview community, this season.”

The lineup is as follows:

• May 5 - The Get Right Band

Yes, they are funky, uber talented, and fun, but their lyrics have weight and meaning.

• May 12 - The Foreign Landers

Unique, transatlantic folk and bluegrass group.

• May 19 - Leon Timbo

Combining country, vintage soul, gospel, folk, and R&B to create his debut Americana album, "Lovers & Fools."

• May 26 - Eddie 9V

Expect a blues party showcasing this exuberant singer and guitarist.

• June 2 - Taylor Ashton

He’s a handsome Canadian crooner of his own finely crafted Americana roots songs.

• June 9 - Victoria Victoria with Charlie Hunter

A promising young pop outfit collaborating with iconic guitarist Charlie Hunter.

• June 16 - Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues

An 80-year-old, award winning bluesman playing a gas-can guitar with a killer backing band. What could be better?

• Sept 1 - Mellow Swells

Mellow Swells’ music wildly unfurls into dance-ready rhythms, distorted guitars, and passionate vocals.

• Sept 8 - Zoe & Cloyd

Where klezmer, bluegrass, jazz, and history come to the stage.

• Sept 15 - Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

One of the Sails Original Music Series favorites, Amanda brings news songs and the same great folk-rock band back to town. Performance at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field, Taft Broome Park

• Sept 22 - Rissi Palmer

Grammy-nominated African American woman and the first to ever hit the Billboard charts in the history of country music.

• Sept 29 - Brother Boys

Flat out fun with these guys. Originals songs, great musicianship, and terrific harmonies will bring out the old school in everyone.

The Sails Original Music Series offers musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. “We are thrilled to announce the 2023 season sponsors are Atriax, Neill Construction Company, and Protection Products,” said Kaminske. “We are excited to partner with these local companies on this well-established music series for the community.”

Returning sponsors of the series include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.