Sails Original Music Series returns in September

HICKORY — The 2021 Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this fall with a diverse lineup of bands and performances scheduled for Friday evenings in September and October except for Oktoberfest weekend, Oct. 8. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances will vary between The Sails on the Square Stage and the new CommScope Stage.
Music fans will also enjoy a special Sails Original Music Series concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Taft Broome Park, in conjunction with the Festival in the Park event.
The series lineup is as follows:
• Sept. 3 Tyler Ramsey, Indie/Folk
• Sept. 10 Dave Eggar Circus, Jazz/Classical/World/Reggae
• Sept. 17 Empire Strikes Brass, Brass Funk Rock
• Sept. 18 Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues, Rhythm and Blues
• Sept. 24 Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Country
• Oct. 1 Selwyn Birchwood, Contemporary Blues
• Oct. 15 Cruz Contreras, Americana
• Oct. 22 Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, West African
• Oct. 29 The Get Right Band, Psychedelic Indie Rock
“The City of Hickory is excited to work with Bob Sinclair Music to present another great season of the Sails Original Music Series in downtown Hickory. This series has become regionally and nationally renowned for featuring incredible original artists from diverse genres,” said Hickory’s Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske. “After last year’s brief hiatus, we look forward to welcoming these talented performers to Hickory for two months of concerts this fall. Plus, we’re looking forward to bringing the Sails Original Music Series to the Ridgeview community for a special Saturday performance.”
Presenting sponsor of the 2021 series is Frye Regional Medical Center. Additional sponsors include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.