Sails Original Music Series returns in September

HICKORY — The 2021 Sails Original Music Series returns to downtown Hickory this fall with a diverse lineup of bands and performances scheduled for Friday evenings in September and October except for Oktoberfest weekend, Oct. 8. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Performances will vary between The Sails on the Square Stage and the new CommScope Stage.

Music fans will also enjoy a special Sails Original Music Series concert at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Taft Broome Park, in conjunction with the Festival in the Park event.

The series lineup is as follows:

• Sept. 3 Tyler Ramsey, Indie/Folk

• Sept. 10 Dave Eggar Circus, Jazz/Classical/World/Reggae

• Sept. 17 Empire Strikes Brass, Brass Funk Rock

• Sept. 18 Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues, Rhythm and Blues

• Sept. 24 Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Country

• Oct. 1 Selwyn Birchwood, Contemporary Blues

• Oct. 15 Cruz Contreras, Americana

• Oct. 22 Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, West African

• Oct. 29 The Get Right Band, Psychedelic Indie Rock