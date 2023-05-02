HICKORY — The City of Hickory's 2023 Sails Original Music Series begins this week with The Get Right Band. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio. American Songwriter writes that the Asheville-based group “filters 60s/70s psychedelia and 90s alternative rock through a modern lens — as if Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana co-wrote an album produced by Danger Mouse and Dan Auerbach.”

“Yes, they are funky, uber talented, and fun, but their lyrics have weight and meaning,” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair. “We can’t wait to kick off this season of Sails Music by welcoming back this talented and energetic band.”

The Get Right Band formed in 2011, built around the musical brotherhood that guitarist/singer/songwriter Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry have formed playing music together since middle school. In 2013, the band enlisted Jian-Claude Mears on drums, and the trio set about inventing their own sound.

The Get Right Band has shared the stage with Dr. Dog, Everclear, Cracker, UB40, Rusted Root, Smash Mouth, and Lifehouse; and performed at major venues and festivals including The Fillmore, Brooklyn Bowl, Theatre of the Living Arts, The Orange Peel, FloydFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, and Riverbend Fest. They have released four studio albums and a live album, and they just dropped a new LP in April.

The Sails Original Music Series offers musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors: Atriax, Neill Construction Company, Protection Products, Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district. To review additional restrictions and a detailed map of the social district’s coverage area, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.