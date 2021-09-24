 Skip to main content
Sails music series goes on despite COVID-19 hospitalizations; Christmas parade still on schedule
Sails music series goes on despite COVID-19 hospitalizations; Christmas parade still on schedule

Hoppin may 31 (88).JPG

People gathered at the Swingin' Under The Stars performance in May on Union Square in Hickory.

 George Johnson, Hickory Daily Record

Even as some large local events, such as Oktoberfest, have chosen to cancel in light of rising hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, the city of Hickory is continuing with its weekly concert series.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the concerts are different from Oktoberfest because of the size of the crowds and duration of events.

“The Sails Original Music Series draws a limited crowd and is held outdoors where spectators can socially distance throughout Union Square, which is an open public space,” Killian said.

While she said that attendees are “always welcome to wear a mask and socially distance at any city event or meeting,” there is no requirement to do so. She added that the city is following guidelines established by state and federal government.

The city is also planning at this point to still hold the annual Christmas parade, which typically takes place in November.

Emily Killian, the community engagement specialist for Catawba County Public Health, said the department is available to advise people organizing events on state and federal guidelines.

Masks are not needed outside as a general rule, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

However, the CDC does recommend masks for locations with high case rates and in circumstances at gatherings where individuals cannot socially distance from others who are not completely vaccinated.

