Sails music series features Cruz Contreras

HICKORY — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, will feature Cruz Contreras this Friday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Cruz Contreras has roots in Tennessee and Michigan, but has impacted Americana music worldwide.

The frontman, founder, and driving force behind The Black Lillies’ raw sound also co-founded Robinella and the CCstringband, and has collaborated with musicians ranging from John Oates and Jim Lauderdale to Langhorne Slim and The Turnpike Troubadours. His projects have topped both the Billboard and Americana radio charts, won Independent Music Awards, and been nominated for the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year award.

Contreras is currently performing as a solo act and has been recently collaborating with cellist Dave Eggar, fiddle player Billy Contreras, vocalist and wife Molly Contreras, and others.

Cruz has appeared on nationally broadcasted television. His music has been lauded by outlets as diverse as American Songwriter Magazine, Rolling Stone, NPR’s Morning Edition, and Vanity Fair, among others. Contreras is currently at work on his debut solo album, "Cosmico," to be released this year.