Safer-At-Home order to stay in place until Sept. 11; 'We can't let up'
North Carolina will remain in the “Safer-At-Home” phase as the state faces COVID-19 cases and deaths.

This phase began May 22.

The same restrictions the state has been under for over two months will remain for another five weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday. The order was set to expire Aug. 7 but is now pushed to Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

Under the safer-at-home order, bars and gyms are required to remain closed.

With schools opening soon, Cooper said the virus will be spreading without lifting restrictions.

"We know that there will be more movement and more spreading of the virus," Cooper said.

Lifting restrictions too quickly could result in high caseloads overwhelming hospitals, Cooper said.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly had to go backward… we will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” he said.

Sec. of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said North Carolina’s COVID-19 key data points show stability in recent weeks, meaning no significant improvement or decreases have happened.

Cooper said he’d like to see improvements before reopening.

“Stable is good but decreasing is better, and while we are seeing decreases in our numbers, we can’t let up,” Cooper said.

The statewide mask mandate and 11 p.m. alcohol sales cutoff remain in place. The mask mandate may have helped North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers stabilize, Cooper said.

Cooper also encouraged people to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

“The more people who do this the better our health and economy will be,” he said.

Catawba County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the county past the 2,000-case mark.

The county has now reported 2,022 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 1,679 of those cases have recovered, according to Catawba County Public Health’s Wednesday update. That’s 83 percent of the county’s cases.

The number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with the virus remained at 16 on Wednesday, and the number of people who have died is 29.

There have been at least 16,895 COVID-19 tests completed in Catawba County reported to NCDHHS. Of those, almost 12 percent have been positive.

North Carolina saw a drop in the number of new cases reported in a single day, with 1,127 new cases on Wednesday, following 1,629 on Tuesday. The new cases put the state total at 129,288.

There are 1,167 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,050 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

48 new cases

2,022 total cases

16 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

8 new cases

1,680 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,258 people recovered

Alexander County

11 new cases

272 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

241 people recovered

Caldwell County

4 new cases

1,145 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

14 total deaths

512 people recovered

North Carolina

1,127 new cases

129,288 total cases

1,167 patients hospitalized

2,050 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

