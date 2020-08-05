Safer-At-Home order to stay in place until Sept. 11; 'We can't let up'

North Carolina will remain in the “Safer-At-Home” phase as the state faces COVID-19 cases and deaths.

This phase began May 22.

The same restrictions the state has been under for over two months will remain for another five weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday. The order was set to expire Aug. 7 but is now pushed to Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

Under the safer-at-home order, bars and gyms are required to remain closed.

With schools opening soon, Cooper said the virus will be spreading without lifting restrictions.

"We know that there will be more movement and more spreading of the virus," Cooper said.

Lifting restrictions too quickly could result in high caseloads overwhelming hospitals, Cooper said.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly had to go backward… we will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” he said.

Sec. of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen said North Carolina’s COVID-19 key data points show stability in recent weeks, meaning no significant improvement or decreases have happened.

Cooper said he’d like to see improvements before reopening.