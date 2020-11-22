Safe Kids Catawba County sells BBQ to raise funds for child safety

Safe Kids Catawba County partnered with local emergency personnel to raise money for child safety by selling barbecue.
Safe Kids Catawba County is led by Health First, which provides staff, operation support and other resources to assist in achieving the goal of keeping kids safe, according to the Safe Kids website.
Elayne Sinclair, coalition coordinator for Safe Kids, said some the ways the organization helps is by providing car seat inspections for parents and bike helmets for children.
On Nov. 6, Safe Kids partnered with multiple agencies to sell and distribute barbecue, with all the money going to purchase bike helmets.
The food was prepared by David Dellinger’s catering company, Double D's. Sinclair said Dellinger donated 300 pounds of barbecue.
Terri Byers, fire education coordinator with the Hickory Fire Department, said at least 275 plates of barbecue were sold, while the rest was sold by the pound. “All of it was sold,” she said.
The money raised will help purchase 700 bike helmets and some car seats, Sinclair said.
Sinclair said some helmets have already been purchased and distributed to local schools for kindergarten students who are learning to ride bikes.
Many of the helmets will be gifts as part of the annual Catawba County Christmas Bureau. Byers said the helmets are provided to families who receive bikes from the Christmas Bureau.
Sinclair said Safe Kids also provides car seat inspections at six locations around the county, and inspections are available to everyone. Sinclair encourages all parents to have an inspection whenever they get a new car seat for their child. “Seventy percent of car seats are improperly set,” she said.
To set up a car seat inspection or learn more about Safe Kids, call 828-485-2300 (ext. 6206) or visit www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-catawba-county.
St. Stephens Fire, Hickory Fire, Claremont Fire, Catawba County EMS, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Maiden Police, Hickory Parks and Recreation, Jason Herman Nationwide and Catawba Valley Medical Center all assisted during the barbecue event by packing and delivering the meals.
