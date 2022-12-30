Safe Harbor welcomes new chief operating officer

HICKORY — Safe Harbor welcomes Gigi Williams as the new chief operating officer in the Hickory location.

Williams will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Safe Harbor and enforcing the values that are core to the mission and vision of the organization while collaborating with the organization’s employees, volunteers, board members and various community partners.

“I came to Safe Harbor intending to complete a short-term, temporary assignment and quickly recognized that I would not be leaving. I believe in the mission and core values of Safe Harbor, and I am dedicated to serve and utilize my professional skills to support and empower an excellent team. It is my honor to be part of an organization that focuses on helping women in need of change and help them improve their lives through our Christ-centered programs and services," Williams said.

Williams held various key administrative, management and operational roles in the social services and recovery industry prior to coming to Safe Harbor two years ago as their community center manager. For over 10 years, Williams held such positions as counselor, evaluator and director of the day programs for Foothills Area Programs and for an additional five years as the residential director at UMAR. Having such visible and instrumental roles within these two organizations has given Williams the necessary experience, critical insight and forethought to help bring Safe Harbor’s newest program, The Passage, to fruition.

Safe Harbor’s chief executive officer, Vicki Murray, said, “Gigi has demonstrated success as our community center manager. Her love for the Lord and her work history made her a perfect candidate for this new position. Gigi knows the DNA of Safe Harbor and has a passion for the women we serve. I could not be more thrilled that she accepted the offer. Her role overseeing the daily operations will allow me to be more outwardly focused and spend time with our generous community by raising awareness of God's redemptive work through Safe Harbor.”

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the surrounding Catawba County and High Country areas, restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those women in the community who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.