Safe Harbor to start new year with variety of classes

HICKORY — Safe Harbor will be kicking off the new year by offering women in their program and in the community a variety of classes that provide opportunities for both personal and spiritual growth.

Each of these On Purpose Classes was created to help meet the needs of women wanting to learn more effective ways to handle some of life’s challenges, as well as providing an insightful look into their own personal gifts and talents.

The Pathways to Freedom Class is a 12-week class that combines a faith-based perspective with a very basic understanding of the brain. Each woman will receive helpful tools that will aid in understanding or changing thoughts, feelings and behaviors from the inside out. The cost for the class is $30. Classes will be held every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to April 4, with both a daytime (noon to 1:30 p.m.) or evening class (6:30-8 p.m.) available.

The Safe People & Boundaries Class is a 12-week class that will help women learn to identify patterns in relationships and how to set loving but firm boundaries. This class combines materials from the "Safe People and Boundaries" books by Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend. The cost for the class is $50. Classes will be held every Tuesday from Jan. 10 to April 4, with both a daytime (noon to 1:15 p.m.) or evening class (6:30-7:45 p.m.) available.

The Desires Experiences Spiritual Gifts Individual Style Growth Natural Talent (DESIGN) is a four-week class that will help women answer some of life's most important questions: What is my purpose? Can God really use me? How do I turn my passion into ministry? What is the difference between spiritual gifts and natural talents? The cost for the class is $30. It will be held every Wednesday from March to March 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

All classes will be held at Safe Harbor’s Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center, 112 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory. Seats are limited and pre-registration is required. Visit www.safeharbornc.org to register or call 828-326-7233.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills, education and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in the community who are hurting, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness.