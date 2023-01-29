Safe Harbor receives grant from Millholland Endowment Fund

HICKORY — Safe Harbor recently received a grant from the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund. This grant was in the amount of $3,500 and will go towards the general operating support of Safe Harbor’s newest program, The Passage.

The Passage is a transitional cottage program that offers programming and a safe and temporary shelter for women who are experiencing homelessness and are unable to secure housing on their own.

In addition to having a safe place to stay at The Passage, women who are medically and mentally fragile have the opportunity to access ongoing programming services through Safe Harbor’s Community Center. All program participants are offered customized individual plans to assist in their ongoing personal development with the ultimate goal of becoming self-sufficient and independent in the community.

Safe Harbor feels tremendously blessed that the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund has provided funding to go towards life transformation, said Vicki Murray, chief executive officer of Safe Harbor.

“While Don and Elechia Wimbish have provided most of the funding for The Passage, this grant will allow us to have a benevolence fund and to help pay for other incidental expenses incurred while helping our participants. We are grateful for the loyal support of the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund.” Murray said.

Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a variety of recovery programs.

Their Whole Woman Program offers a 12-month residential recovery program that allows women to enhance their recovery through eight life domain goal-setting and evidenced-based recovery tools at no cost for participants.

Their GreenLeaf Transitional program provides low-cost, furnished and safe apartments in a community for women and children looking for structure and support for recovery maintenance while preparing for successful independent living.

Their Community Day Center offers a safe place for women and children who are experiencing homelessness, or at risk for experiencing homelessness, to access an array of services to enhance their quality of life including resource and service navigation offered by trained support staff. In the evening the community center is a venue for co-ed support groups and community events.

Safe Harbor's ReSource Warehouse provides job training for their program participants and raises dollars to support the ministry.

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered over $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains over 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state. NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels.

To learn more about either organization you can go to www.safeharbornc.org for Safe Harbor; www.nccommunityfoundation.org for the North Carolina Community Foundation.