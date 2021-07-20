Safe Harbor receives grant from Foundation

HICKORY — Safe Harbor recently received grant support from the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment, a component of the North Carolina Community Foundation. This grant was in the amount of $3,000 and directed to go towards the cost of providing security cameras at Safe Harbor's Greenleaf Residential housing facility.

Safe Harbor feels tremendously blessed that the Unifour Foundation Inc. Endowment Fund has provided funding to go towards providing security and safety for women as they focus on life transformation, said Vicki Murray, Safe Harbor's executive director.

“It’s not just one life that is being transformed but entire families, for generations to come," Murray said.

Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with two main programs — the Whole Woman year-long residential recovery program for women and the Greenleaf Transitional Housing program for women and children. They also offer many services for women in their 10,000-square-foot Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center. Safe Harbor offers life skills and discipleship classes, recovery services, support groups and Bible studies. It also houses a Day Center for women and children experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.