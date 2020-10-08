Safe Harbor plans virtual fundraising event

HICKORY — In October 2019, more than 500 people attended Safe Harbor’s annual fundraiser, Celebrate the Harvest, at Hickory Bible Church.

This year, Safe Harbor's night of celebration will be a virtual event that is streamed from their website, www.safeharbornc.org and their Safe Harbor of NC Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SafeHarborNC. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. The public is invited to watch and be encouraged.

The theme of this year’s event is “Inspired Hope” and will focus on the transformational stories of women who have graduated from Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman Program. The Whole Woman Program is a free year-long residential program for women in recovery.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based, nonprofit organization founded in 2006. It offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area.