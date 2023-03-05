HICKORY — Safe Harbor is participating in the Black Balloon Overdose Awareness Day on March 6.

Across the United States families are remembering lost loved ones. Black Balloon Day has become a national and international event, bringing awareness to overdose deaths.

Overdose due to substance misuse is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Opioid addiction is driving the epidemic. Americans are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than they are from a car accident or a gun.

Black Balloon Day helps create awareness around the critical issue of providing support to those struggling with substance use disorder and their loved ones.

Others also participating in the event include The Cognitive Connection, Integrative Care of Hickory, Exodus Homes, Partners Health Management, Women’s Resource Center, Goodwill/NC Works, Burke Recovery, Habitat for Humanity, Carolina Caring, AmeriHealth Caritas NC, Hickory Soup Kitchen, and Family Guidance Center.

As part of the celebration and remembrance of lost loved ones, Safe Harbor will be at taking registrations at three area locations. You can participate by visiting one of the locations and registering the name of your loved one to be included in a virtual balloon release.

Tables will be set up at Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 Second Street Place SE in Hickory; and Resource Warehouse at 331 U.S. 70 SW, Suite 109 in Hickory. Both locations will be taking registrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Safe Harbor of NC High Country Boone location will also be setting up registration in the Boone Mall located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also register your loved one online at www.safeharbornc.org.

The virtual release will be made available online and can be viewed by visiting the Safe Harbor website. The name of your loved one will be shown during the virtual release.

"It is important for us to show love and support for individuals and families that are grieving the loss of loved ones due to substance misuse while uniting with community partners to bring awareness and work to reduce stigma at every opportunity," said Sarah Blanton, Safe Harbor of NC Program Director.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children, restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to those women who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance misuse or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor of NC visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.