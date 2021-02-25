Safe Harbor offers programs for area women

HICKORY — Safe Harbor announces registration of Spring on Purpose classes. These classes are designed to help women in its programs and community discover their purpose in life, their identity in Christ, and experience personal freedom.

The following classes are open for registration:

Safe People/Boundaries: March 16 - June 1 at 6:30 p.m. The class teaches women to identify patterns and set loving but firm boundaries in relationships. This class combines materials from the "Safe People and Boundaries" books by Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend.

My Devine DESIGN: March 17 - April 7. The class will help participants answer these questions: What is my purpose? Can God really use me? How do I turn my passion into ministry? What is the difference between spiritual gifts and natural talents?

Pathways to Freedom: March 23 - June 8. The class combines a faith-based perspective with a very basic understanding of our brain. Participants will receive helpful tools that will aid in understanding or changing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors from the inside out.

Safe Harbor also offers other opportunities for personal growth through additional classes that are offered throughout the year. Class details and registration may be found at www.safeharbornc.org.