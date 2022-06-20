Safe Harbor offering On Purpose core classes

Safe Harbor is offering On Purpose core classes for women in the community. Safe Harbor's On Purpose Core Classes are designed to help women in its programs and the community to discover their purpose in life, their identity in Christ, and experience personal freedom.

This summer a new series of On Purpose classes will be kicking off. Seats are limited and pre-registration is required. Visit www.safeharbornc.org to register or call 828-326-7233.

Safe People & Boundaries — In this 12-week class, you will learn to identify patterns in relationships and how to set loving but firm boundaries. This class combines materials from the Safe People and Boundaries books by Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend.

Tuesdays July 12 to Sept. 27 (daytime) noon to 1:15 p.m. or Tuesdays July 12 to Sept. 27 (evening) 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Peacemaker — What if learning how to deal with conflict in a biblical way could free you from reacting in a confused, defensive, angry, or resentful way, and actually equip you to respond with confidence and in a way that can be beneficial for all concerned? This five-week class based on the biblical teaching of Ken Sande will provide you with insight into what causes conflict, as well as practical tools that you can use in any situation in which it may occur.

Wednesdays, July 27 to Aug. 24 (evening) 6:30-8 p.m.

Pathways to Freedom — This is a 12-week class that combines a faith-based perspective with a very basic understanding of our brain. You will receive helpful tools that will aid in understanding or changing your thoughts, feelings and behaviors from the inside out.

Tuesdays Aug. 9 to Oct. 25 (daytime) noon to 1:30 p.m. or (evenings) Tuesdays Aug. 9 to Oct. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

DESIGN - D-Desires E-Experiences S-Spiritual Gifts I-Individual Style G-Growth N-Natural Talent

This four-week class will help you answer some of life's most important questions: What is my purpose? Can God really use me? How do I turn my passion into ministry? What is the difference between spiritual gifts and natural talents?

Wednesdays, Aug. 31 to Sept. 21, (evening) 6:30-8:30 p.m.