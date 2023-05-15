Safe Harbor of NC is joining NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities for the first-ever NASCAR Day Giveathon, an online giving campaign to raise $750,000 in charitable funds for local charities in all 50 states.

“Our hope is that many NASCAR supporters will learn about God's life transforming work through Safe Harbor of NC as a result of this event," said Vicki Murray, CEO of Safe Harbor of NC

The giveathon, which runs from Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, features bonus grants every hour during the 75-hour window and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations on May 19, as well as T-shirts and memorabilia items as incentives for donors. Every hour during the 75-hour window, NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports will randomly award one $750 bonus grant to charities who receive at least one $25 donation during that hour. Additionally, matching gift donations will be available throughout the day of May 19 thanks to the generosity of Giveathon sponsors. Sponsors will continue to match donations in their designated hour until they reach their specified dollar amount.

Donor incentives include the opportunity to be listed on the bed of three GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado RSTs competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at North Wilkesboro on Saturday, May 20; a commemorative helmet for the first 100 donors who contribute $750 or more; a commemorative coin for the first 300 donors of $50 or more; and a commemorative T-shirt for the first 3,000 donors of $75 or more. NASCAR fans can also follow along throughout the 75-hour window by tuning into SiriusXM Radio Ch. 90 and following The NASCAR Foundation’s social channels, which will feature charity spotlights through the campaign.

As a nonprofit organization participating in the giveathon, Safe Harbor of NC has its own online giveathon page for collecting donations. To donate go to the following link:

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment. A nonprofit, nondenominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to women who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance misuse or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor of NC visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.