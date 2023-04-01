NEWTON — Safe Harbor of NC recently hosted its annual “Anchors of Hope” Legacy Luncheon at the Catawba Country Club in Newton.

Attendees were invited to learn more about the opportunity to include Safe Harbor in their legacy estate planning. Members of the community have become Anchors of Hope Legacy Partners by naming Safe Harbor of NC in their will, giving $10,000 or more to Safe Harbor’s endowment, or stipulating a planned gift of $10,000 or more to increase sustainability for the life-transforming ministry.

Nila Lane was one of the original “Anchors of Hope” legacy partners that joined hands with Safe Harbor. Her presence, her leadership, spiritual influence, and financial support have helped to shape Safe Harbor into the ministry it is today.

“The most important work taking place at Safe Harbor is that it is a place where wounded, hopeless women and children can find the love of Jesus and the support of Christian women and children in the community, who encourage and support them in their courageous decisions," Lane said.

When Lane served on the board at Safe Harbor, she said her eyes were opened to the ways she saw the Lord work in the lives of women.

“The privilege of being part of the ministry has been the richest in my life. I want to support Safe Harbor after I die, to provide a legacy of transformation for generations of women," she said.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children in the surrounding county and High Country areas restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to those women who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance misuse or emotional brokenness.

For more information on how you can become an “Anchor of Hope” Legacy Partner, contact Vicki Murray, chief executive officer, at 828-326-7233 or visit safeharbor.org for more information.