HICKORY — Safe Harbor of NC, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women through faith-based programs, recently hosted its company event “FreedomFest” at the Catholic Conference Center in Hickory.

The event brought together the entire Safe Harbor staff for a day-long celebration of staff and life transformation of women served.

FreedomFest was a joyous occasion that highlighted the achievements of Safe Harbor and its staff members. The event served as an opportunity to recognize and honor employees who have shown unwavering commitment and dedication to the organization’s mission. Food, fun and fellowship were part of the daylong event.

Among the staff members honored at FreedomFest, two were presented with awards for their exceptional 10 years of service to Safe Harbor. This milestone is a testament to their unwavering commitment to life transformation by providing hope and support to those in need.

Lisa Reeves serves as the office/human resource manager and is a cherished member of the Safe Harbor family. She was celebrated for her 10-year anniversary. Originally from Hickory and having lived in Morganton for almost 30 years, Reeves exemplifies the spirit of Safe Harbor. With 39 years of marriage to her husband, Phillip Reeves, and a loving family including two children, two grandchildren, two children-in-law, and a lovable gray toy poodle named Gus, her passion for her work at Safe Harbor and her faith in God shine brightly.

Another individual celebrating her 10-year anniversary was Vicki Murray, who has been instrumental in Safe Harbor’s growth and success. Introduced to Safe Harbor in 2008, Murray’s journey with the organization has encompassed roles as a volunteer, board member, mentor, resource development coordinator, and the founder of the annual fundraiser, Celebrate the Harvest.

In 2013, Murray embraced the role of executive director and has since led Safe Harbor with unwavering excellence and dedication.

Her passion lies in empowering women to discover and live out their purpose in Christ, emphasizing the importance of coaching and mentoring to facilitate growth and personal development.

Outside of her professional life, Murray has been married to Chris Murray for 47 years. She cherishes her family, which includes two children and three grandchildren. Murray also actively serves as a lay pastor and life group leader at Christ Church in Hickory.

“Vicki and Lisa have been the driving force behind Safe Harbor’s success. Their unwavering dedication and commitment have played a pivotal role in our journey. They both embody the very spirit that defines us. Their heartwarming journey and deep faith in God inspire us all,” said Debbie Haynes, founder and board member emeritus, Safe Harbor of NC.

The FreedomFest event fostered a sense of unity and purpose among the staff and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to transforming lives.

Safe Harbor of NC is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children in the surrounding county and High-Country areas, restoring their confidence and renewing their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to those women who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance misuse or emotional brokenness. For more information on Safe Harbor of NC, visit the website www.safeharbornc.org.