Safe Harbor names new director in Boone

Tiffany Christian is the new Director of High Country Ministries at Safe Harbor's Boone location.

Tiffany’s primary responsibility will be to increase awareness of Safe Harbor in the High Country and the services they provide, according to a press release from the organization.

“I am grateful for the foundation Nanette Franklin has laid by bringing Safe Harbor to the High Country. I am honored to be chosen to take the lead in the next steps of growing and expanding how this ministry serves our community," Christian said. "I look forward to finding ways to collaborate with others who, just as we do, want to see women’s - and by extension children’s and families lives be empowered, reaching their fullest potential."

Over the years, Tiffany has volunteered at The Rock Church in Boone, Hickory Community Theater and has served on many boards, including Boone’s Chamber of Commerce, F.A.R.M Cafe’, Hospitality House and many, many other notable organizations.

Safe Harbor’s Executive Director, Vicki Murray said, "I'm very excited to have Tiffany as our ‘boots on the ground’ person. Tiffany is well connected in the community and she will work well with other agencies and raise awareness of the services offered through Safe Harbor."

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor is a non-profit, non-denominational human services organization which offers a safety net to those women in our community who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless. To learn more about Safe Harbor visit, www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.