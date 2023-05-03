HICKORY — Safe Harbor of NC is lighting up its building green to support mental health awareness for the entire month of May.

Safe Harbor recognizes the importance of housing stability to maintain good mental health. It serves many individuals who come to its facility who experience housing instability. As part of the services at Safe Harbor of NC, efforts are made to help those who are experiencing not only housing instability but also substance misuse.

Having safe, stable, and healthy home conditions sets the foundation for achieving and maintaining good mental health. For many people, not having a true “home base” to consistently return to can leave them feeling distressed, disconnected, or isolated. Stable housing allows individuals to develop routines and connections to their local community, which are beneficial for mental health.

"Safe Harbor is honored to come alongside women as they move towards stability in the areas of housing, employment, recovery, and wellness overall," said Sarah Blanton, director of programs and services at Safe Harbor of NC.

"For many of the women that we serve, stability seems out of reach, and it is important for us to educate them on practical ways to increase their overall wellness and brain (mental) health through programming, collaboration, and education while they work towards moving from a status of crisis to stable and thriving. We are excited to highlight how practical applications like acts of kindness, gratitude, physical wellness, mindfulness, and crafting play a significant role in increasing our brain health and wellness overall. We need each other, and the connectedness that is experienced through our Christ-centered recovery community impacts our women in a very meaningful and positive way."

For Mental Health Month this year, Safe Harbor of NC is encouraging individuals to look around and look within. From your neighborhood to genetics, many factors come into play when it comes to mental health conditions.

Safe Harbor encourage everyone to consider how the world around them affects their mental health and to realize that they can take steps to change their space and protect their well-being. Overall health is significantly affected by our natural and built environment: where we are born, live, learn, work, play, and congregate all influence our health. There are many factors that contribute to mental well-being, and we all benefit from stable environments, strong communities, and ready access to needed services.

During May, Safe Harbor of NC will feature topics and articles on maintaining a good mental health environment for yourself and others around you. You can follow Safe Harbor of NC on Facebook to get all the related materials during May.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)3 organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women and children in the surrounding area and High-Country area, restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education, and personal empowerment.

A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor of NC offers a safety net to those women in the community who are hurting and experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance misuse or emotional brokenness. To learn more about Safe Harbor of NC, visit www.safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.