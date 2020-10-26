Safe Harbor has virtual fundraising event

HICKORY — Lee Industries was the presenting sponsor for Safe Harbor’s recent Celebrate the Harvest annual fundraiser. Like many events this year, it was virtual. The public was invited to watch an encouraging 32-minute video featuring women who completed Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman Program.

The theme of this year’s event, “Inspired Hope,” focused on the transformational stories of 10 women who shared how they had each lost everything they held dear and almost lost hope in being able to live in recovery. One by one they spoke of what led them to Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman program, how God transformed their lives through the year they spent there, and where they are now.

Friends and family members also shared how their lives have been impacted as they saw these women being empowered in their independence and newfound purpose.

The Whole Woman Program is a free, year-long residential program for women in recovery that focuses on holistic healing in an intentional Christ-centered community aimed at long-term recovery through connection that empowers women to renew, rebuild and recover their lives.