Safe Harbor expands services with The Passage

HICKORY — Safe Harbor officially announced the expansion of its community center services, The Passage, at 248 Second St., SE, with a Sept. 14 ribbon-cutting event.

The Chamber of Catawba County assisted with the event along with many of Safe Harbor’s staff, volunteers, former and current board members and various government officials.

The ribbon-cutting event commemorated the official opening and expansion of Safe Harbor’s newest program called The Passage. The Passage is a new transitional program for women who are currently experiencing homelessness and have been unable to secure housing, assisted living, etc. independently, and who can only do so with the availability of a supportive program. This new program will provide these women a safe, secure and stable environment and offer a variety of services to help them meet their basic needs and promote self-sufficiency.

Safe Harbor’s executive director, Vicki Murray, said, “We are very grateful to Don and Elechia Wimbish for their extravagant generosity in making this dream a reality. The Passage was created to provide loving help and support to some of the most vulnerable women in our community.”

The mission at Safe Harbor is to provide a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery. Through the continued generosity of community individuals, churches and businesses to Safe Harbor, all programs and services are offered free of charge to all women.

To learn more about Safe Harbor’s services, or request speaking engagements, contact Murray at 828-326-7233 or visit www. safeharbornc.org .

Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with two locations — one in Hickory and another in Boone. In addition to The Passage , Safe Harbor offers two other programs — the Whole Woman, which is a year-long residential recovery program for women; and the Greenleaf Transitional Housing program for women and children. They also offer many services for women in their 10,000-square-foot Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center as well as their location in Boone.

Safe Harbor offers life skills and discipleship classes, recovery services, support groups, Bible studies and more. In the evening the Renewal Center is a venue for co-ed support groups and community events. Safe Harbor's ReSource Warehouse provides job training for their program participants and raises dollars to support the ministry.